SB issues nationwide alert, IGP denies prior briefing

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Tuesday said he has no knowledge of any special 11-day alert on law and order, although he acknowledged that the entire July-August period is being observed with heightened caution.

He made the statement while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Earlier, a directive signed by the Additional DIG of the Political Wing of the Special Branch (SB) warned that the ruling Awami League may attempt to incite political violence or carry out attacks through secret gatherings. It further noted that coordinated campaigns—both online and offline—could be used to create disorder.

In response, the SB issued a special security alert to various police units across the country on Monday. The notice was sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, City SB, divisional deputy commissioners, special superintendents of police in Chittagong and Khulna, and all district-level superintendents of police.

The letter specifically referenced the anniversary of the historic July Uprising, stating that opposition political parties and anti-fascist civil society groups have been observing the period since July 1 with various programs. As such, the period from July 29 to August 8 was flagged as particularly significant.

All police units were instructed to closely monitor political developments in their respective jurisdictions, keep watch on suspicious individuals and vehicles, and strengthen security measures at key government and private establishments.

Additionally, instructions were given to search all suspicious vehicles, including private motorcycles and microbuses, and to increase surveillance and mobile patrolling around bus terminals, launch ghats, railway stations, and airports from July 29 to August 8. Law enforcement units were also directed to execute arrest warrants and intensify cyber patrols.