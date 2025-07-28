No extortionist will be spared, warns home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday reiterated that no extortionist will be spared.

He was replying to questions from journalists after a core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry on Monday afternoon.

“No extortionist will be spared, no matter how powerful he might be or which identity he holds,” he said, referring to the action taken against extortionists in Gulshan.

The home adviser expressed his resentment over the failure to capture the godfathers of drug trafficking.

“Carriers of drug trafficking are being held. But the godfathers escape the arrests. Some of our agencies are liable for it,” he said.

At the day's meeting, Jahangir said, they stressed the need for finding ways to put an end to the menace that reaches every nook and corner of society.

The adviser said he recently visited Cox’s Bazar, one of the major routes of drug trafficking, which yielded a positive result as the number of arrestees is increasing manifold.

Asked about the training of police personnel ahead of the next general election, Jahangir said it will start in August and continue until before the polls.

“We will start training for the police in August,” he said.

About the transfer of superintendents of police and officers-in-charge ahead of the polls, he said the transfer of police personnel is a continuous process.