July 28: Coordinators end protest in custody; Hasina consoles victims’ kin

On July 28, six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) announced the withdrawal of all programs through a video message from DB custody, urging the government to reopen educational institutions.

Earlier that morning, DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police had taken ADSM’s Nusrat Tabassum and former Brac University lecturer Asif Mahtab into custody.

By evening, the full coordinator team, led by Nahid Islam, read a prepared statement from inside the DB office: “Our main demand was the logical reform of the quota system, which the government has fulfilled. In the interest of all, we withdraw our programs effective immediately.”

Shortly before the video aired, DB Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid posted on Facebook, claiming the students felt unsafe and were invited to DB for “dialogue and security assurance.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan later clarified that the coordinators were not under arrest and would be released when deemed safe.

Family members expressed concern over the students’ well-being.

Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina met with the families of 34 individuals killed during the quota reform movement.

She expressed sympathy and provided savings certificates and financial aid, saying: “Look at me - I live with deep sorrow. I understand your pain. This violence must end.”

She promised justice and asked for public cooperation in identifying perpetrators, condemning what she called “barbarity.”

The prime minister told that 21 Awami League activists were also killed, and that attackers targeted public infrastructure including metro rail, hospitals, and government buildings.

Amid escalating tensions, police secured a second 5-day remand for BNP’s Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Jamaat’s Mia Golam Porwar, and ex-Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur.

BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed leaders were being tortured during remand to extract confessions.

Digital access remained restricted.

After 10 days of disruption, mobile internet was restored on Sunday, but Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, and YouTube stayed blocked on cellular networks.

Only YouTube remained accessible via broadband.

At a BTRC meeting, operators were instructed to maintain app restrictions and halt short-term data packs.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced a 5GB bonus for users but gave no timeline for app access.

Criticism intensified as Palak remained active on social media despite blanket restrictions.

Following broadband restoration, he resumed posting and livestreaming via Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

He defended his presence online, stating it helped counter rumors and deliver accurate information.

He added that reopening would depend on the platforms’ response to government letters seeking alignment with Bangladesh’s laws and constitution.

By Saturday, authorities had filed 207 cases and arrested over 2,500 individuals. Curfew hours in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Narshingdi were extended—from 7am to 6pm.