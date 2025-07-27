Transport owners and workers have warned of a 72-hour nationwide transport strike if the government fails to meet their eight-point charter of demands, including key amendments to the Road Transport Act-2018 and a halt to BRTA’s crackdown on older vehicles.

They warned of enforcing a 72-hour nationwide transport strike from 6am on August 12 to 6am on August 15 if their demands are not met.

The announcement came from a joint press conference held at the National Press Club by the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, the Bus-Truck Owners Association and the Road Transport Workers’ Federation.

In a written statement, Saiful Alam, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, said the ultimatum follows recent BRTA drives to remove buses and trucks older than 20 and 25 years respectively.

This has led to regional transport strikes in several districts, sparking fears of a broader disruption across the country.

To resolve the issue, a joint meeting of the three national transport organizations and divisional leaders was held on July 20, where the 15-day resolution window was finalized. Failure to meet their demands within this period, they warned, would lead to a countrywide transport strike.

The eight-point charter includes amendments to Sections 98 and 105 of the Road Transport Act-2018 and other relevant clauses. It also demands extending the economic life limit of commercial vehicles from the current 20–25 years to 30 years.

The transport leaders said vehicles should be removed from operation based on fitness and environmental standards regardless of age.

They, however, insisted that the earlier policy allowing fit old vehicles to operate outside metropolitan areas must remain in place. They also called for an immediate suspension of BRTA drives against old vehicles until these matters are resolved.

Additional demands include reducing the recently increased presumptive income tax on commercial vehicles to previous levels, extending the import age limit for commercial reconditioned vehicles—including buses, trucks, covered vans, and prime movers—from 5 to 12 years, and formulating a scrappage policy for old vehicles.

They also urged the authorities to implement a policy requiring police to return accident-damaged vehicles to their owners within 72 hours, expedite the issuance and renewal of driving licences, and implement the 12-point demand of the Road Transport Workers’ Federation.