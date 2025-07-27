Sunday, July 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Students of Rabindra University block Dhaka–Pabna highway

The students staged the blockade demanding the construction of a permanent campus for the university and the resignation of the environmental adviser

Students of Rabindra University staged the blockade demanding the construction of a permanent campus for the university and the resignation of the environmental adviser. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 12:29 PM

Students of Rabindra University blocked the Dhaka–Pabna highway demanding the construction of a permanent campus and the resignation of Environmental Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

On Sunday at 10am, students sat down on the highway near the BSCIC bus stand in Sirajganj.

As a result of the blockade, traffic in both directions towards Dhaka and Pabna, came to a standstill. The congestion intensified, with long lines of vehicles forming on both sides of the road, causing distress to passengers and drivers.

Earlier, on Saturday, students boycotted the Rabindra University Day program, wore black badges, and formed a human chain.

In response, the university administration has suspended ongoing recruitment exams. Written and oral exams for the Bangla, Economics, and Management departments have also been postponed. 

This was announced in a notice signed by Professor Dr Sumon Kanti Barua, who holds the additional responsibilities of pro-vice chancellor and registrar, on Friday.

Notably, on June 16, Syeda Rizwana Hasan visited the proposed site for the permanent campus and said: “This demand is logical, but in Bangladesh, one must persist for a long time to achieve anything.”

