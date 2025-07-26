‘Frugal Innovation Forum 2025’ ends with call for climate justice

The 8th edition of the Frugal Innovation Forum (FIF) 2025, hosted by Brac at its Centre for Development Management (BCDM), wrapped up on Saturday with emphatic calls for equitable, community-led climate adaptation.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the interim government on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, declared: “We are victims of carbon emissions from developed nations, yet the support we receive comes in the form of loans — a double injustice.”

In her closing remarks, Hasan warned against symbolic approaches to climate adaptation, urging policymakers to prioritize the protection of rivers, forests, canals, and farmland.

She stressed that adaptation cannot function without parallel mitigation and criticized development models that sidestep environmental responsibility under the guise of low national emissions.

Hasan also called for meaningful collaboration with grassroots actors, including organizations like Brac, saying that Bangladesh’s remarkable community resilience demands institutional backing and policy reform.

The forum brought together over 200 participants - including policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and development practitioners - from Bangladesh and abroad.

Held under the theme “Climate Adaptation in Agriculture, Food Security and Livelihoods”, the event spotlighted scalable, cost-effective solutions rooted in local knowledge.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairperson of Brac, described frugal innovation as both a technical and moral mission: “Innovation is no longer a luxury - it’s a necessity. We are innovating on the run.”

Jerome Oberreit, executive director of Brac Global, added: “Access to knowledge must now be treated with the same urgency as access to food, water, or healthcare.”

The forum featured thematic sessions on climate-resilient agriculture, financial inclusion, public-private collaboration, and digital advisory services.

Key panel moderators included Christina Chan, Ashley Toombs, Moutushi Kabir, Hossain Ishrath Adib, and Kuldeep Bandhu Aryal.

An exhibition showcased practical solutions by SAJIDA Foundation, WeGro, and World Vision, highlighting tech-driven support for smallholder farmers.

Dr Abed Chaudhury, Co-Founder of Genofax Life Sciences, spoke on global pollution and praised Brac’s work as transformational innovation, calling for sustained partnerships across sectors.

The opening day featured a keynote address by Mohamed Nasheed, secretary general of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and former president of the Maldives, who joined virtually.