Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing from 9am on Saturday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged, and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it said.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 37.2°C at Dimla under Rangpur division, while Saturday's minimum temperature was 23°C in Tangail and Nikli.

The sun will set at 6:45pm on Saturday and rise at 5:25am on Sunday in the capital.