164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

Among the new patients, 60 are from the Barisal division 

The photo shows dengue patients receiving treatment in Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 07:03 PM

A total of 164 dengue patients were hospitalized across the country in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

"During the period, 60 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division while 19 were hospitalized in Chittagong, 19 in Dhaka division, 11 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 29 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 10 in Khulna and 16 were admitted to different hospitals in Rajshahi division," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of cases rose to 18,789, while 70 deaths from dengue, the mosquito-borne disease, were reported this year.

During the last 24 hours, 164 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the country.

Last year, the total number of cases rose to 1,01,214, while 575 deaths from the dengue disease were reported, the statement added.

