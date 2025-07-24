Thursday, July 24, 2025

Adviser: Religious education being introduced for prisoners

Inmates need moral guidance to return to families as reformed individuals, says adviser.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 08:56 PM

Religious education is being introduced for inmates across the country under the Islamic Foundation to help them morally reform and reintegrate into society, said Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain on Thursday.

After visiting Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj in the afternoon, he said inmates identified as offenders should receive moral guidance to return to their families as reformed individuals.

“Religious teachings will play a vital role in character development. The Islamic Foundation has appointed teachers to provide Islamic education, while arrangements for Hindu inmates are also in place,” he said.

He noted that more initiatives would be taken gradually to ensure inmates leave prison as humane and socially responsible individuals.

During the visit, the adviser also held discussions with several inmates.

Inspector General of Prisons Brig Gen Md Motaher Hossain, Additional IG Jahangir Kabir, Senior Jail Superintendent Suraiya Akter, and Jailor AKM Masum were present during the visit.

 

AFM Khalid Hossain
