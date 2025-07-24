Thursday, July 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Asif Mahmud: Local polls may be held first if political parties agree

Party symbols will not be permitted in local government elections, says Asif Mahmud

Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain speaks to the media during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, addressing local government election reforms and the importance of political consensus on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 05:16 PM

Interim government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that the matter of local government elections is one of national consensus. If political parties reach an agreement, local government elections may be held before the national elections. 

This issue entirely depends on a consensus between the political parties and the government, he said.

He made the comments on Thursday, during a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, in response to questions from journalists regarding the decisions of the Advisory Council.

Earlier, Asif Mahmud said that party symbols would not be permitted in local government elections. To that end, the relevant provision has been amended and approved by the Advisory Council.

He added that this reform falls under the broader reform program currently underway, and they are continuing to work on the remaining proposals.

Local governmentBangladesh electionAsif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
