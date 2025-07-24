BB clarifies dress code circular is advisory, not restrictive

Bangladesh Bank has clarified that its recent directive on employee dress code is advisory and does not curtail individual freedom.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, the central bank stated that the circular aims to discourage excessively ornate clothing.

However, it emphasised that employees’ personal freedom regarding office attire will not be compromised.

The statement was shared with journalists via WhatsApp by Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan.

Earlier, on Monday, the Human Resource Department-2 of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular outlining dress guidelines.

It advised female officers and employees to wear sarees, salwar kameez with dupatta, or other modest professional attire.

It also recommended avoiding short sleeves, short-length outfits, and leggings. Additionally, formal sandals or shoes and simple hijabs or headscarves were suggested.

For male employees, the circular recommended long or half-sleeved formal shirts with formal trousers, while discouraging jeans and gabardine pants.

It also noted that failure to comply with the guidelines could result in disciplinary action.

In its later statement, Bangladesh Bank explained that the circular was introduced to address the diverse dressing styles among employees of different age groups. The aim is to reduce mental distance arising from such differences and to promote mutual understanding and empathy in the workplace.

Executive Director Arif Hossain Khan reiterated: “This circular is advisory. There is no compulsion regarding the wearing of burqas or hijabs by female colleagues.”

The bank expressed optimism that the circular will help uphold freedom of attire while fostering a modest and professional work environment.