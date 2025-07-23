Viral photo sparks debate: Did NCP leaders receive special treatment at Jamuna?

On Tuesday night, leaders of four political parties—including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP)—met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss the current political situation.

A total of eight leaders from the four parties attended the meeting.

In a group photo taken afterward with the leaders and advisers, six of the eight leaders were seen wearing visitor cards, while only two NCP leaders were not. This has sparked various criticisms online. Many are satirizing and questioning how they were inside the adviser’s office without visible visitor cards.

Since the photo went viral on social media, the question has emerged: Where are the visitor cards of the two NCP leaders? Do National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain not need a pass to enter Jamuna, or are they simply familiar faces in government offices?

According to the Office of the Chief Adviser, the rules require all visitors to obtain and display a visitor pass when entering places like the office or residence of the chief adviser for political or official meetings. The pass must be clearly visible to security personnel.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Foyez Ahammad, a senior assistant press secretary at the Chief Adviser’s Office, said: “As per the rules, all political party leaders entered Jamuna with visitor passes. They had the cards hanging around their necks during the entire meeting. They carried them throughout the discussion.”

However, he added that the NCP leaders removed their cards and put them in their pockets while taking the photo.

When asked whether there is any rule prohibiting the removal of the card after entering such premises, he replied: “The purpose of the card is to keep it visible to the security personnel. All leaders who attended yesterday’s meeting followed that rule and submitted their cards to security upon leaving Jamuna. If someone chooses to keep the card in their pocket while taking a photo, that is their personal choice—there is no specific rule against it.”

He further clarified: “There has never been any special guideline from our office regarding when or how the card can be removed or carried. What is essential is that it must remain visible to security personnel.”

Regarding the criticism that the two leaders did not need visitor cards because they are affiliated with the government, he said: “Our press wing has distributed footage of the meeting to all media houses. From that footage, you can see whether they entered with cards or not, and whether any exceptions were made.”

He added: “Those making such criticisms are trying to undermine the spirit of unity between the government and political parties. They are attempting to create unnecessary controversy.”

When the NCP leaders Nahid Islam and Akhtar Hossain were contacted for comment, both of their phones were found switched off. Later, Mushfiq-us-Salehin, Joint Member Secretary of the NCP Media Cell, was asked about the issue. He said: “Both the convener and the member secretary had their visitor cards around their necks throughout the meeting, including upon entering Jamuna. We’ve seen photos and video footage in the media and on social media. They removed their cards only after the meeting, when they came out and took pictures.”

He added: “Some people are running a misleading campaign online about this issue. Their aim is to spread misinformation and raise doubts about the NCP leaders. Many of them regularly campaign online in support of a particular party. We believe that political criticism should be constructive. Baseless criticism only destroys mutual goodwill and harmony.”

He also said: “Before going to the meeting, Nahid Bhai participated in a ‘Podojatra’ with us. He completed that and then attended the meeting. Today as well, he will be participating in our activities in Comilla.”

In the 35-second video clip released by the chief adviser’s press wing, both NCP leaders can be seen—like all other leaders—with their visitor cards visible around their necks.