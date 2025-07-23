Hasnat: No political alliance with Awami League will be tolerated

Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (South) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said no political alliance with the Awami League will be tolerated.

Referring to the Milestone School fire incident, he remarked: “While Milestone was burning in Dhaka, Awami League wanted to roast potatoes there.”

Speaking at a condolence rally at the Town Hall grounds in Comilla on Wednesday after the NCP’s march, he said: “You may support BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami, that’s not the issue, but no association with the Awami League will be accepted.”

He demanded an impartial investigation into the Milestone incident, clarification over the death toll, and justice for the alleged abuse of teachers.

Hasnat also accused the ruling regime of oppressing BNP and Jamaat in Comilla, calling for unity in the interest of Comilla and the country. “To build the Bangladesh of tomorrow, we must stand united,” he said.

Criticising arrogance in leadership, he added: “Those who walk the earth in pride are disliked by Allah and ultimately destroyed. We saw that with Hasina’s fall and the ousting of Bahar and Suchona from Comilla.”

The event, moderated by NCP’s North Region Chief Coordinator Sarjis Alam, also featured speeches from senior leaders Abdul Hannan Masud, Samanta Sharmin, Zainal Abedin Shishir, Navid Nawroz Shah, Hafsa Jahan, and others.