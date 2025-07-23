Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Hasnat: No political alliance with Awami League will be tolerated

'While Milestone was burning in Dhaka, Awami League wanted to roast potatoes there'

File image of Hasnat Abdullah. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 09:13 PM

Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (South) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said no political alliance with the Awami League will be tolerated.

Referring to the Milestone School fire incident, he remarked: “While Milestone was burning in Dhaka, Awami League wanted to roast potatoes there.”

Speaking at a condolence rally at the Town Hall grounds in Comilla on Wednesday after the NCP’s march, he said: “You may support BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami, that’s not the issue, but no association with the Awami League will be accepted.”

He demanded an impartial investigation into the Milestone incident, clarification over the death toll, and justice for the alleged abuse of teachers.

Hasnat also accused the ruling regime of oppressing BNP and Jamaat in Comilla, calling for unity in the interest of Comilla and the country. “To build the Bangladesh of tomorrow, we must stand united,” he said.

Criticising arrogance in leadership, he added: “Those who walk the earth in pride are disliked by Allah and ultimately destroyed. We saw that with Hasina’s fall and the ousting of Bahar and Suchona from Comilla.”

The event, moderated by NCP’s North Region Chief Coordinator Sarjis Alam, also featured speeches from senior leaders Abdul Hannan Masud, Samanta Sharmin, Zainal Abedin Shishir, Navid Nawroz Shah, Hafsa Jahan, and others.

Topics:

Hasnat AbdullahNational Citizen PartyMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Milestone plane crash: 22 bodies handed over to families

Viral photo sparks debate: Did NCP leaders receive special treatment at Jamuna?

8 among 44 admitted in Burn Institute in critical condition

Gopalganj incident: Two more cases filed

Postponed HSC exams to be held on August 17, 19

Access restricted for journalists at Milestone campus

Latest News

Milestone plane crash: 22 bodies handed over to families

Viral photo sparks debate: Did NCP leaders receive special treatment at Jamuna?

8 among 44 admitted in Burn Institute in critical condition

Govt approves import of fertilizers, LNG cargoes, other goods

Gopalganj incident: Two more cases filed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x