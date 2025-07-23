Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Bashir seeks UN support to bring back golden past of jute

'Our goal is to bring back the golden past of jute and establish Bangladesh as a center for an environmentally friendly product in the global market'

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 08:17 PM

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Wednesday urged the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) to support Bangladesh in bringing back the golden past of jute.

"Our goal is to bring back the golden past of jute and establish Bangladesh as a center for an environmentally friendly product in the global market. For this, a coordinated effort of the government and the private sector is required," he said. 

The adviser said this during a meeting with FAO's Director of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation Division, Anping Ye, at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the city, according to a press release.

In the meeting, they discussed in detail the activities of FAO in Bangladesh, seed production, market diversification of jute products and capacity building strategies.

Bashir said that jute and jute products have a deep connection with the culture, history, tradition and economy of Bangladesh. 

“The golden fiber, jute, was once the main driving force of the country's economy and its importance is immense even today,” he [Bashir] added.

Anping Ye said Bangladesh is an important country for jute products and so, the FAO is interested in cooperating to increase the market for jute products. 

"An office has been set up for the development of agricultural products in this country and more than two hundred people work there, most of them are from this country," he [Ye] added. 

He assured necessary cooperation to increase the capacity to produce and market jute products.

