Prof Yunus sees signs of conspiracies, wants more visible unity

'The unity of political parties against fascism needs to be made more visible. Otherwise, the fascist forces may see this as an opportunity'

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus meets with leaders of 13 political parties and alliances at the State Guest House Jamuna, stressing the need for visible unity against fascism on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 07:31 PM

As he sees the signs of various conspiracies, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday urged political parties to make their unity against fascism more visible and stronger in a bid to foil the conspiracies of the defeated forces.

“Despite differences and competition, the unity of political parties against fascism needs to be made more visible. Otherwise, the fascist forces may see this as an opportunity,” he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks during a meeting with 13 political parties at the state guest house Jamuna.

He said the interim government made arrangements for bringing all political parties together to remember the past in the year of the July Uprising.

“By doing so, the unity among us against fascism would have become more visible. But even before a full year has passed, signs of various conspiracies by the defeated forces have already begun appearing,” the chief adviser told the political leaders.

All the political parties participating in the meeting expressed support for maintaining political and mass unity against fascism.

They urged the chief adviser to be stricter and take a stronger stance in controlling law and order, extended full support for the reform process, the trial of fascists, and the upcoming election process.

With the election in mind, they also requested the chief adviser to hold more all-party meetings regularly with political parties to stand against fascism.

A day after meeting leaders of four major political parties, chief adviser Professor Yunus met leaders from 13 other political parties on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the Chief Adviser had a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium Member Prof Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.

The leaders of the four parties urged the government to play a more proactive role in maintaining law and order, and stressed the need for ensuring a smooth path towards the upcoming national election, expected to be held in early 2026.

During the meeting, the political leaders reaffirmed to remain united in their fight against fascism.

Muhammad Yunus
