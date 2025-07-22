ISPR: Army probing unwanted incident during Milestone rescue operation

The Bangladesh Army has initiated an investigation into an "unwanted incident" that took place during the rescue efforts following the plane crash at Uttara's Milestone School and College.

The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between on-duty army personnel, volunteers, and several overly enthusiastic bystanders, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Tuesday.

"Necessary administrative action will be taken against those found responsible once the inquiry is complete."

On Monday at around 1:18pm, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building on the Milestone campus in Dhaka’s Uttara Diabari area, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, including children.

Following the crash, personnel from a nearby army camp promptly reached the site and joined the rescue operation in coordination with the Fire Service and other emergency agencies to ensure immediate medical assistance for the injured, the ISPR said.

"However, a large crowd soon gathered at the scene, repeatedly obstructing evacuation efforts. Despite multiple requests from army officials and Milestone School volunteers, many onlookers refused to move away, delaying the transportation of the injured and heightening the risk of further casualties.

"Army personnel reportedly conducted the rescue operation with utmost professionalism and dedication. Fourteen army members involved in the efforts later fell ill and are currently receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka."

The statement noted that as the crowd continued to disregard evacuation appeals in the afternoon, confusion and verbal confrontations broke out, leading to an unexpected and regrettable incident.

The ISPR reaffirmed that the Bangladesh Army remains committed to serving the nation and its people with the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility.