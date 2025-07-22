Chief adviser allocates burial space for Milestone jet crash victims

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has allocated burial space for the victims of the training aircraft crash at the city corporation graveyard in Uttara Sector 12, near Milestone School.

The gravesite will later be preserved in memory of the victims, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, Dhaka, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 people so far.