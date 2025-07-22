Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Chief adviser allocates burial space for Milestone jet crash victims

The gravesite will be preserved as a memorial for the victims, says the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 03:50 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has allocated burial space for the victims of the training aircraft crash at the city corporation graveyard in Uttara Sector 12, near Milestone School.

The gravesite will later be preserved in memory of the victims, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, Dhaka, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 people so far. 

 

Topics:

Interim governmentMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

‘My daughter will never fall asleep hugging me again’

Police use tear gas, sound grenades during clash with students at Secretariat

HC orders formation of expert committee to probe aircraft tragedy, issues rule on compensation

Latest News

Heatwave hits water, electricity supplies across much of Iran

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

The unmournable

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x