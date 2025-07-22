July 22: As death toll hits 187, Hasina meets business leaders amid nationwide crackdown

One year ago today, July 22, prime minister Sheikh Hasina met with leading business figures at her residence, as nationwide protests raged and the official death toll reached 187.

The meeting unfolded amid a sweeping security crackdown that saw nearly 1,200 people detained, and control restored in pockets of unrest, including Dhaka’s Jatrabari area, following five days of violent clashes.

At least eight previously injured individuals died while undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

The prolonged unrest, marked by arson, vandalism, and defiant demonstrations, pushed grieving families and an already-tense public closer to the edge.

During her discussion with top business leaders, Hasina accused Jamaat-Shibir of orchestrating nationwide destruction, allegedly backed by the BNP.

“This was not spontaneous,” she said. “BNP supported their actions from behind.”

Her Private Industry and Investment Adviser, Salman F Rahman, echoed the sentiment: “These protesters don’t believe in the spirit of Bangladesh. The events of the last few days are part of a bigger conspiracy.”

In response, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “BNP intentionally chose not to participate in the quota reform protests. Yet, from the start, the government has tried to suppress this student-led movement by painting it as political agitation.”

By July 22, law enforcement had largely reclaimed control of Jatrabari, following a period of intense violence that left at least 30 dead in the area.

Meanwhile, across the country, protesters continued to lash out against perceived state oppression, prompting aggressive countermeasures.

Nearly 1,200 people were arrested in coordinated crackdowns, while curfew conditions remained in effect — briefly eased for four hours in the afternoon.

At night, Coordinators Mahin Sarker and Hannan Masud held a press conference, saying they had lost contact with Asif Mahmud, Abdul Kader, Abu Baker Majumdar, and Rashidul Islam Rifat.

They demanded that authorities disclose their whereabouts within 24 hours.

“We gave a two-day ultimatum and suspended our demonstrations,” said Masud. “And yet today, shots were fired at Jagannath University.”

Meanwhile, ADSM Coordinator Nahid Islam, recently abducted and hospitalized, left treatment early due to constant visitors.

For security reasons, he was relocated to a relative’s home instead of returning to his own.

On the third day of the curfew, it was eased for a four-hour window in the afternoon.