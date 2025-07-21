Parents desperately await news after aircraft crash at Milestone School

Panic gripped the Diabari area of Uttara on Monday afternoon after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft crashed at Milestone School and College, leaving parents in anguish as they waited for information on their children’s safety.

With smoke rising from the wreckage, dozens of family members gathered outside the school gates, some praying, some crying and many pleading with law enforcers for help as emergency responders worked to secure the scene, report UNB correspondents from the spot.

"I'm not in a situation to speak…My son, who is a class-six student…he is still inside the compound. I don't know what his situation is now!" a crying mother told UNB.

The BAF training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College on Monday afternoon, sparking a massive fire and injuring several people, according to the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) control room, said the crash was reported around 1:18pm and so far one death has been confirmed.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.