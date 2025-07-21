Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Parents desperately await news after aircraft crash at Milestone School

A BAF training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College on Monday afternoon, sparking a massive fire and injuring several people

Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM

Panic gripped the Diabari area of Uttara on Monday afternoon after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft crashed at Milestone School and College, leaving parents in anguish as they waited for information on their children’s safety.

With smoke rising from the wreckage, dozens of family members gathered outside the school gates, some praying, some crying and many pleading with law enforcers for help as emergency responders worked to secure the scene, report UNB correspondents from the spot.

"I'm not in a situation to speak…My son, who is a class-six student…he is still inside the compound. I don't know what his situation is now!" a crying mother told UNB.

The BAF training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College on Monday afternoon, sparking a massive fire and injuring several people, according to the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) control room, said the crash was reported around 1:18pm and so far one death has been confirmed.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately.

 

Topics:

Fire Service and Civil DefenceBangladesh Air Force (BAF)Milestone College Plane Crash
Read More

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Emergency hotline opened at burn institute after BAF plane crash

Metro coach reserved for victims of Milestone College plane crash

Latest News

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Bank Asia, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer privileges for cardholders

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x