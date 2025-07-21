48th special BCS result published, viva to begin on August 6

The written (MCQ) exam results of the 48th Special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) have been published. Successful candidates will be eligible to take part in the viva voce starting from August 6.

A total of 5,206 candidates have passed.

The results were published around midnight on Monday. The information was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) S M Matiur Rahman.

According to the PSC press release, the written examination of the 48th Special BCS 2025 was held on July 18. Among the candidates, 4,695 have been provisionally qualified for the post of Assistant Surgeon, and 511 for the post of Assistant Dental Surgeon.

The complete results and related information are available on the official website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (www.bpsc.gov.bd). The notification also stated that the Commission reserves the right to amend the published results for valid reasons if necessary.

According to PSC sources, 3,000 doctors will be recruited in the 48th Special BCS. Out of these, 2,700 will be appointed as Assistant Surgeons and 300 as Assistant Dental Surgeons.

A notification signed by Masuma Afrin, controller of examinations (Cadre) of the Commission, stated that the candidates who passed the written exam must attend the viva voce starting from August 6.

The notification also mentioned that detailed schedules for the viva voce will be announced in due course via media, the PSC website, and SMS. No interview letter will be sent by post. Candidates must download their interview letter from the PSC website and appear at the designated board of the Commission’s head office in Dhaka on the assigned date and time.

Additionally, candidates who passed and are appearing for the viva voce must submit two attested copies of certain documents along with their BPSC Form-1 (Applicant's Copy).

These include three recently taken attested color photographs, SSC and other academic certificates, transcripts and mark sheets, proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent certificate; for O-Level and A-Level candidates, a documentary proof of birth date), equivalency certificate for foreign degrees, and BMDC registration certificate for MBBS and BDS degree holders.

Candidates must also submit a certification letter, signed by the controller of examinations or the head of the institution, stating that their examination was completed within the stipulated time.

This must include both the start and end dates of the exam. A medical certificate from a BMDC-registered doctor mentioning the candidate's weight, height, and chest measurement, along with the doctor’s registration number, must also be submitted.

If a candidate is currently employed in any government, semi-government, autonomous, or local government organization, they must submit an approved clearance certificate from the appointing authority. If they have resigned or been dismissed, relevant proof must be submitted.

Furthermore, candidates belonging to ethnic minorities, those who are physically challenged, or those of the third gender must submit attested copies of certificates signed by the designated authority. Each candidate must bring at least one of the following for identification: a National ID card, birth certificate, or passport.

Children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, or war heroines must submit attested copies of verified freedom fighter certificates of their parents issued within the specified timeframe. Proof of permanent address must be provided via a copy of the national ID card and a certificate signed by a local public representative or a notary public.

The notification further instructs candidates to fill out and submit BPSC Form-3 online in Bangla within the specified time through the Commission's website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) or Teletalk BD Ltd.’s website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).

Two printed copies of the online-submitted form must be brought to the viva voce board. In addition, three filled copies of the Police Verification Form (pre-employment background verification form) along with related documents must be submitted.