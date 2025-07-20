Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ULAB screens films, holds open discussion in memory of July Uprising

Documentaries highlight student movement, media propaganda, and Abrar Fahad’s death

Film Screening and Open Discussion at ULAB in Memory of the July Fighters Dhaka, Bangladesh, 18 July 2025. Photo Courtesy
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 12:37 PM

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Friday hosted a film screening and open discussion titled “Remembering the July” to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising.

The event paid tribute to the student protesters who led the July 2024 movement through a series of documentary films and an open forum attended by students, faculty, and administrative representatives.

The documentaries explored key aspects of the movement, including the background of the 2024 protests, personal stories of those killed or injured, Indian media propaganda surrounding the events, and the killing of Buet student Abrar Fahad.

In his opening remarks, Professor Dr Sumon Rahman, dean of ULAB’s School of Social Sciences, said: “July 2024 marked a rupture in the historical continuum of oppressive state systems. Our young generation bravely challenged the repressive rule of the Awami League. The movement began at the University of Dhaka, but at a critical moment, students from private universities unexpectedly joined the struggle. Abrar Fahad’s sacrifice accelerated and made July inevitable. These documentaries will keep our resistance consciousness alive—because to truly taste freedom, we still have a long way to go.”

Closing the event, ULAB Registrar Lt Col Md Faizul Islam (Retd) thanked all guests, students, faculty, and staff for their participation and support, noting that the collaborative spirit turned the initiative into a meaningful and impactful programme.

Topics:

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)July
Read More

NCP’s Akhter says no progress on justice since uprising

WURI 2025: ULAB leads in Bangladesh, secures 54th position globally

July 17: Absentee funeral sparks clashes as students defy crackdown

July Martyrs' Day: Nation observes day of mourning

Nahid: Mujibism left country divided for 50 years

Asif Mahmud unveils plaques of Shaheed Shahriar Road, Shaheed Junaid Chattar

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x