ULAB screens films, holds open discussion in memory of July Uprising

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Friday hosted a film screening and open discussion titled “Remembering the July” to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising.

The event paid tribute to the student protesters who led the July 2024 movement through a series of documentary films and an open forum attended by students, faculty, and administrative representatives.

The documentaries explored key aspects of the movement, including the background of the 2024 protests, personal stories of those killed or injured, Indian media propaganda surrounding the events, and the killing of Buet student Abrar Fahad.

In his opening remarks, Professor Dr Sumon Rahman, dean of ULAB’s School of Social Sciences, said: “July 2024 marked a rupture in the historical continuum of oppressive state systems. Our young generation bravely challenged the repressive rule of the Awami League. The movement began at the University of Dhaka, but at a critical moment, students from private universities unexpectedly joined the struggle. Abrar Fahad’s sacrifice accelerated and made July inevitable. These documentaries will keep our resistance consciousness alive—because to truly taste freedom, we still have a long way to go.”

Closing the event, ULAB Registrar Lt Col Md Faizul Islam (Retd) thanked all guests, students, faculty, and staff for their participation and support, noting that the collaborative spirit turned the initiative into a meaningful and impactful programme.