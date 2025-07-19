Saturday, July 19, 2025

Two Jamaat leaders killed in road accident on way to Dhaka rally

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway when the Jamaat leaders were travelling to Dhaka from Khulna to join the Jamaat’s National Rally

Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 12:34 PM

Two leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were killed and at least eight others injured in a road accident in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district early Saturday on their way to attend the party’s rally in Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Maulana Abu Sayeed, 55, ameer of Jamaat’s Dacope upazila unit and Mohammad Amanat Sheikh, 55, son of Md Ismail Sheikh, both hailing from Bani Shanta area of Dacope upazila in Khulna.

Bhanga police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Ashfaq Hossain said the accident occurred around 5am on the Dhaka-Khulna highway when a group of Jamaat leaders and activists was travelling from Khulna to Dhaka in a mini coach to attend the party’s national rally scheduled for this afternoon at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The Officer-in-Charge said a Dhaka-bound Royal Express bus from Khulna rammed the mini coach from behind when it made a break on the highway at Bhanga roundabout, leaving the two Jamaat leaders dead on the spot.

On information, Bhanga police, highway police, and members of the fire service rushed to the scene and carried out a rescue operation.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital and Bhanga Health Complex.

The bus and the bodies were taken into custody by Bhanga Highway Police.

Topics:

Road AccidentJamaat leader
