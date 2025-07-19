Saturday, July 19, 2025

Rain likely across country

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 12:16 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecasted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing at 9am. 

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Sylhet division," said a Met office bulletin issued on Saturday morning. 

A few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barisal divisions are likely to experience moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature of Friday was recorded at 36.4°C at Ishurdi, while Saturday's minimum temperature was 23.6°C at Kutubdia. 

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:48pm on Saturday and rise at 5:22am on Sunday.

Rainfall
