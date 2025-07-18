Met office predicts rain

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chittagong & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna & Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chittagong & Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Friday morning.

“Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country,” the bulletin added.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.8°C in Tetulia under Rangpur Division, while Friday’s minimum temperature was 24°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:48pm on Friday and rises at 5:22am on Saturday in the capital.