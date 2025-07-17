Sohel Taj, Sharmin Ahmad met chief adviser

Tanzim Ahmad Sohel Taj, the son of Bangladesh’s first Prime Minister and one of the organizers of the Great Liberation War, Tajuddin Ahmed, urged Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to uphold the true history of the Bangladesh Liberation War on Thursday.

He expressed this urge while handing over the invitation letter to the Chief Adviser to attend the birth centenary ceremony of Tajuddin Ahmad at the State Guest House Jamuna, along with his sister Sharmin Ahmad.

While talking with Dhaka Tribune about the meeting with chief adviser, Sohel Taj said: "Actually, we went there to invite Professor Yunus to an event organized by the Center for Tajuddin Ahmed Research and Activism (CTARA) to mark his birth centenary."

When asked about the meeting inside, Sohel Taj said, in the last few decades, we have seen that the real history of our great liberation war was not in focus, rather it was focused on some family or persons.

“So we have urged the chief adviser to showcase the real history of our liberation war so that the new generation can know the real history,”

When asked, Sohel Taj denied any political issues on the agenda and said: “It was a personal meeting, no political issues were discussed.”

While replying to a question related to Awami League, Sohel Taj asked: “Why should a man with morality support Awami League now? The reconciliation process of the Awami League needs to acknowledge their wrongdoing for the last 15 years, and especially for their role in the July-August uprising. But till now no Awami League leader felt sorry for it, then how can a sensible person support Awami League now?”

Also, during the meeting with the CA, Sharmin Ahmad presented a copy of her book - "Tajuddin Ahmad: Leader and Father" - to the chief adviser, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.