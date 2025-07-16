Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Akram Hossain demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 48hrs

NCP’s joint member secretary announced a human chain protest in front of every police station in Dhaka on Thursday

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM

Akram Hossain, NCP’s joint member secretary and coordinator for Dhaka North, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of those responsible for the attack at its rally site in Gopalganj. 

The warning came during a protest rally in the capital.

Speaking at Kawran Bazar traffic intersection on Wednesday night, Akram accused the police of remaining passive during the attack on NCP activists.

“This proves that fascist collaborators still hold influence within the police,” he said, calling for urgent reform of the force.

Akram announced a human chain protest in front of every police station in Dhaka on Thursday to press for justice. He also invited all anti-fascist political groups to join the movement.

The protest rally began earlier in the evening from the party’s office in Banglamotor, with hundreds of torch-bearing activists marching through the streets. 

Slogans such as “Why no answer from the interim government?”, “Catch the League one by one”, and “Abu Sayed-Mugdha, the fight isn’t over” echoed through the crowd.

Among those present were NCP central joint member secretary Nizam Uddin, Dhaka South leader Faisal Mahmud, deputy chief coordinator Saifullah Haidar, and Dhaka North joint coordinator Mostak Ahmed Shishir.

Topics:

National Citizen Party
Read More

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Nahid demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 24hrs

Demonstrations in multiple districts over attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj

NCP leaders arrive in Khulna

IGP: Police used no lethal force in Gopalganj

Blockade in Barisal protesting attack on NCP in Gopalganj

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x