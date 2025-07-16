Akram Hossain demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 48hrs

Akram Hossain, NCP’s joint member secretary and coordinator for Dhaka North, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of those responsible for the attack at its rally site in Gopalganj.

The warning came during a protest rally in the capital.

Speaking at Kawran Bazar traffic intersection on Wednesday night, Akram accused the police of remaining passive during the attack on NCP activists.

“This proves that fascist collaborators still hold influence within the police,” he said, calling for urgent reform of the force.

Akram announced a human chain protest in front of every police station in Dhaka on Thursday to press for justice. He also invited all anti-fascist political groups to join the movement.

The protest rally began earlier in the evening from the party’s office in Banglamotor, with hundreds of torch-bearing activists marching through the streets.

Slogans such as “Why no answer from the interim government?”, “Catch the League one by one”, and “Abu Sayed-Mugdha, the fight isn’t over” echoed through the crowd.

Among those present were NCP central joint member secretary Nizam Uddin, Dhaka South leader Faisal Mahmud, deputy chief coordinator Saifullah Haidar, and Dhaka North joint coordinator Mostak Ahmed Shishir.