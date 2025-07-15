Wednesday, July 16, 2025

E-sports gets official recognition as a sport in Bangladesh

Committee formed to determine governance and regulatory policies 

Representational image. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 05:12 PM

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has formally recognized electronic sports (e-sports) as an official sport under sections 2(2) and 6 of the National Sports Council Act, 2018.

The decision, announced through a letter signed by Faisal Raihan, senior assistant secretary of the Sports Branch-1, was issued on Monday, marking a significant step forward for Bangladesh’s growing gaming and e-sports community.

Following the announcement, the ministry formed a four-member committee to determine governance and regulatory policies for the sector.

The committee, led by Additional Secretary Dr Md Saiful Islam, has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within 21 working days.

Other members include a joint secretary-level representative from the ICT Division, a professor from Dhaka University’s Institute of Information Technology, and the director (sports) of the National Sports Council, who will act as member secretary.

The committee will draft a policy in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines, incorporating feedback from stakeholders and relevant legal frameworks. It may also consult subject-matter experts if required.

Industry insiders and experts have welcomed the move, noting that formal recognition will pave the way for government support, youth engagement, and greater opportunities for Bangladeshi gamers on international platforms.

