Police Headquarters: Most recent incidents involving minorities not communal

The Police Headquarters has dismissed allegations that the recent spate of attacks on Bangladesh’s religious minorities is driven by communal hatred, citing personal and financial disputes instead.

The statement, issued Tuesday, came in response to statistics shared by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad and the Minority Oikya Murcha. At a joint press conference, the groups claimed that 27 minority individuals were killed between January and June this year, with 2,442 incidents of violence over the past 11 months.

However, police said that of the 27 deaths, 22 were murder cases and five were unnatural deaths, including three suicides. Eleven bodies were recovered while investigations continue in other cases.

“Motives such as land disputes, monetary conflicts, robbery, terrorism, and family feuds have been identified in these incidents. No communal cause has been found,” said the statement. Police also noted that 48 suspects have been arrested, 15 have surrendered, and 18 have confessed to involvement.

Regarding the 20 reported cases of rape and sexual assault mentioned by the Parishad, police confirmed that 16 cases have been filed, leading to 25 arrests. No formal complaints were made in three instances, and two allegations were deemed unsubstantiated after investigation.

Police also reviewed records from 56 districts concerning the 2,010 violence incidents reported between August 4 and 20 last year. They confirmed 1,457 of them, registering 62 cases and 951 general diaries (GDs), with 35 arrests made.

On August 5, 2024 alone, 1,769 incidents were recorded, of which police said 1,234 were politically motivated.

Incidents involving puja mandaps and religious sites accounted for 127 cases, police added, of which 66 cases were filed and 64 individuals arrested. Regarding theft, idol vandalism, arson, and land-grabbing complaints at temples and family shrines, police registered 14 cases and five GDs for 20 theft incidents. Eighteen cases were filed for 24 instances of vandalism, leading to 15 arrests.

Authorities found no sabotage links in four arson cases, while six land-grabbing complaints could not be substantiated. Administrative interventions resolved incidents like the eviction of minorities from railway land in Khilkhet and vandalism at a cremation ground in Bogura.

The Police Headquarters reiterated that law enforcement remains committed to protecting minority communities and is investigating all allegations seriously.