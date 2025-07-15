Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh braces for heavy showers as land depression develops

Due to the deepening system, cautionary signal no 3 has been hoisted at maritime ports

Photo: Zoom Earth
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 01:45 PM

The low-pressure system over the North Bay and adjoining coastal regions of Bangladesh has intensified into a land depression, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather update on Tuesday morning.

Currently, the depression is located over central Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas. The monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan through several Indian states, passing over central Bangladesh to Assam, with an associated trough stretching into the North Bay.

According to the BMD, monsoon activity remains strong over the North Bay, active in the western region of Bangladesh, and fairly active elsewhere.

Widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions. Many areas in Dhaka, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions may also experience rain, with isolated places across the country likely to see moderately heavy to very heavy showers within the next 24 hours starting from 9am Tuesday.

Due to the deepening system, cautionary signal no 3 has been hoisted at maritime ports.

Day temperatures may drop slightly in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, while other parts of the country may see a slight rise. Night temperatures are expected to remain stable.

In the past 24 hours till 6am Tuesday, Jessore recorded the highest rainfall at 143mm.

Meanwhile, Sylhet experienced the highest temperature at 34.5°C till 6pm Monday, while Tangail saw the lowest at 24°C till 6am Tuesday.

Topics:

Bay of BengalBMDheavy rain
Read More

34 Indian fishermen held for illegal fishing in Bay

BMD launches Landslide Inventory app

Heavy rains submerge Bagerhat, Mongla port operations disrupted

Rain triggers waterlogging in Chittagong

Met office warns of landslide risk in Chittagong hill regions

Rains likely to drench parts of Bangladesh

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x