Bangladesh braces for heavy showers as land depression develops

The low-pressure system over the North Bay and adjoining coastal regions of Bangladesh has intensified into a land depression, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather update on Tuesday morning.

Currently, the depression is located over central Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas. The monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan through several Indian states, passing over central Bangladesh to Assam, with an associated trough stretching into the North Bay.

According to the BMD, monsoon activity remains strong over the North Bay, active in the western region of Bangladesh, and fairly active elsewhere.

Widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions. Many areas in Dhaka, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions may also experience rain, with isolated places across the country likely to see moderately heavy to very heavy showers within the next 24 hours starting from 9am Tuesday.

Due to the deepening system, cautionary signal no 3 has been hoisted at maritime ports.

Day temperatures may drop slightly in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, while other parts of the country may see a slight rise. Night temperatures are expected to remain stable.

In the past 24 hours till 6am Tuesday, Jessore recorded the highest rainfall at 143mm.

Meanwhile, Sylhet experienced the highest temperature at 34.5°C till 6pm Monday, while Tangail saw the lowest at 24°C till 6am Tuesday.