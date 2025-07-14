Heavy rain, waterlogging likely in Dhaka, other divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Dhaka, Barisal, and Khulna divisions due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to a bulletin issued by the Met Office, the rain is expected to begin from 9am on Monday.

Rainfall between 44-88mm in 24 hours is considered heavy, while amounts exceeding 88mm are classified as very heavy, the bulletin noted.

The BMD also warned that waterlogging may occur in several areas across the three divisions.