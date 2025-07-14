Train link with Dhaka, north halted as truck gets stuck on rail track

Train communication with Dhaka and northern parts of the country remained suspended for around one hour after a goods-laden truck got stuck on a rail track in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Monday morning.

Station Master of Joydebpur Railway Junction Station Abul Khayer Chowdhury told UNB that the train communication came to a halt when the truck broke down on Sonakhali Rail Crossing around 9am, disrupting the train movement.

Three trains, including the Dhaka-bound Sirajganj Express, were stuck on the track due to the incident, he said.

Efforts were underway to remove the stranded truck from the track, the station master added.