Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Train link with Dhaka, north halted as truck gets stuck on rail track

Efforts were underway to remove the stranded truck from the track

File image of railway tracks. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 11:20 AM

Train communication with Dhaka and northern parts of the country remained suspended for around one hour after a goods-laden truck got stuck on a rail track in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Monday morning.

Station Master of Joydebpur Railway Junction Station Abul Khayer Chowdhury told UNB that the train communication came to a halt when the truck broke down on Sonakhali Rail Crossing around 9am, disrupting the train movement.

Three trains, including the Dhaka-bound Sirajganj Express, were stuck on the track due to the incident, he said.

Efforts were underway to remove the stranded truck from the track, the station master added.

