In Dhaka, folk art still sings the city’s soul

Dhaka is, and has been, a centuries-old cradle of intangible treasures, preserving culture and heritage through art and architecture. Folk art indisputably runs through the veins of Dhaka through numerous forms like pottery, frescoes, rickshaw art, clothing and whatnot!

Folk art in Bangladesh has been recognised as a living heritage by Unesco.

Folk art and culture are an untainted expression of people and their experiences spanning through generations. When discussing folk music, the melodies of Baul, Bhatiali, Bhawaiya, and many more etch the hearts of many, as institutions like Chhanyanut and Shilpakala Academy organise performances.

Although decreasing in popularity, such songs and performances sustain the tales and lore of the past.

Handcrafted terracotta and clay pottery, once confined to village courtyards and riverside kilns, has reached commercial markets through Aarong Limited, which has provided work and subsistence to the forgotten rural artisans and potters.

Rural motifs like horses and elephants, symbolising strength and divine power; lotus and mango leaves, symbolising spiritual purity and prosperity, are common depictions.

The depictions of rural women carrying water pots, pandits having a debate under the banyan tree, the image of a young bride or queen in a palki (chariot), farmers behind the back of a bullock cart; the stories of such culture and tradition is preserved in pristine conditions in the crafts made by many companies.

Engravings and canvases of Mughal architecture like the Ahsan Manzil, Lalbagh fort, Shat Gombuj Mosque in Bagerhat have become symbols of the Golden Age of Bengal. Foreign tourists and artists are taking a growing interest in folk art, globalising our culture, expanding its reach and generating significant revenue.

Drawn using brushes and paint, the landscapes on the steel frame on the back of a rickshaw are another tale of the times. Rickshaw art is a hand-drawn art with vibrant colours, immense detail and thick strokes that show lively scenes of rivers winding through lush fields and radiant sunsets. Drawings of Local flora and fauna, religious sites, and national monuments are common.

Such drawings were made to attract commuters. While it has been hailed by Unesco as "a key part of the city’s cultural tradition and a dynamic form of urban folk art," it has been exponentially decreasing in popularity with the overarching prevalence of motor rickshaws.

Our culture is like a diverse tapestry, woven and etched in small fragments everywhere. Protecting these traditions ensures that, even in a modernising metropolis, the city’s soul continues to sing, stitch and roll for generations to come.