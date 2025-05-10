Yunus mourns death of Mustafa Zaman Abbasi

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned musicologist and author Mustafa Zaman Abbasi.

In a condolence message, Yunus said that the contributions of this esteemed Ekushey Padak-winning artiste to the music scene of Bangladesh will be remembered forever.

"Born into a renowned musical family of the subcontinent, this multifaceted talent's songs and research will continue to inspire new ideas and creativity in Bangladesh's cultural sphere," he said.

Yunus prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Mustafa Zaman Abbasi passed away at a hospital in the capital on Saturday at the age of 87.