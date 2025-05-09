Asif Nazrul addresses Abdul Hamid’s departure, Awami League ban

Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has responded to the ongoing debate surrounding the departure of former president Md Abdul Hamid and the potential banning of the Awami League.

Nine months after the fall of the Awami League government due to a student-people uprising, Abdul Hamid left the country on a Thai Airways flight early on Thursday.

Since then, the matter has sparked widespread discussion and criticism.

On the political front and across social media, parties are blaming each other, with Dr Asif Nazrul becoming a central figure in the conversation.

Addressing the issue, Asif wrote on his verified Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

The adviser said: "Some people are spreading heinous lies and offensive statements against me on social media. I want to make it absolutely clear that preventing a murder accused like former president Abdul Hamid from leaving the country is the responsibility of the police and intelligence agencies, which is in no way under the jurisdiction of my Ministry of Law."

He added: "The judges of the lower courts fall under my ministry. Surely you all know that it is not the responsibility of judges to guard airports or to block someone's travel."

Regarding the potential ban on Awami League, he wrote: "In the draft of the ICT Act by the Ministry of Law, there was a provision for banning organizations, with the aim of creating scope for banning Awami League. As the law adviser, I personally presented this in the Advisory Council meeting. How can I possibly oppose the draft that I myself introduced?

"Please refrain from blaming me, the student advisers, or anyone else regarding what role an adviser played in that meeting."

He continued: "Whatever decisions are made there, every adviser shares the responsibility. Among us, there is no disagreement about taking action against Awami League. However, everyone may have their own opinions about the procedure. We must keep in mind that if necessary, we can amend the ICT law within a few days. Other laws, such as the Anti-Terrorism Act, also exist to ban Awami League.

"So, legally there is no obstacle. If political parties demand Awami League’s ban or if the judiciary gives any observation or verdict in this regard, then Awami League can certainly be banned lawfully and swiftly. We are hopeful for that. Inshallah."