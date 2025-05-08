CAB issues ultimatum for BERC commission to resign

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has given an ultimatum for the resignation of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), accusing it of violating the law by increasing the price of government LP gas without a public hearing.

The announcement was made on behalf of CAB at a discussion meeting at the National Press Club on Thursday by the organization's energy adviser, Dr M Shamsul Alam.

Dr M Shamsul Alam said: “BERC has not only violated the law, they have also disobeyed a court order. The High Court directed that LPG prices must be fixed through a public hearing. By increasing the price of government LPG without such a hearing, the commission has simultaneously disobeyed the court. Since they have broken the law and disobeyed the court, we want them to resign with dignity—otherwise, the government should remove them. If the government does not act, CAB will go to court against them.”

On May 4, state-owned company LPG Limited increased the price of 12.5kg LPG from Tk690 to Tk825 without a public hearing. In December, Bangladesh LPG Limited had proposed to raise the price of 12.5kg from Tk690 to Tk850. After that, the ultimatum was issued by CAB.

He further said: “Recently, a public hearing was held on the gas price hike for industrial establishments. There, everyone—including CAB—objected to the introduction of two different prices for industry. But ignoring all opinions, the gas price for new industries has been raised by 33%. Why can't the commission listen to the people? Or are they acting against public interest out of fear of others? Who is backing them? I told the energy adviser—Petrobangla, PDB, BERC—they don’t have the ability to calculate prices. Why isn’t the pricing formula taken from the consumers?”

On behalf of CAB, he announced a six-point demand to the government, stating: The amount of plunderous expenditure adjusted during the previous government should be finalised in consultation with stakeholders. By preventing such waste and excessive profits, government revenue can be reduced, and the prices of electricity, energy, and subsidies can be lowered.

The demands also include: forming a special tribunal under the BERC Act to try energy-related crimes; ensuring that no officer of the republic may serve as a board member or director of a BERC licensee; banning profit facilities for all companies in the power and energy sector; and transforming the power and energy sector into a service-oriented model based on CAB’s proposed energy transformation policy.

Presenting the keynote address, CAB Research Coordinator Engineer Shuvo Kibria said: “The energy sector is driven by predatory spending. Public ownership and good governance must be ensured at all levels. Stop unreasonable development expenses in the energy sector and ensure the supply of electricity and fuel to consumers at minimum cost.”

Presiding over the event, CAB General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said: “Bureaucrats flatter ministers while in office and later get rewarded with positions like BERC and ACC chairman or commissioner. There is no room for skilled and qualified individuals. As a result, proper services are not being provided.”

CAB Organizing Secretary Dr Syed Mizanur Rahman, and among others, Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Professor of International Relations at Dhaka University, also spoke at the event.