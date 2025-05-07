Rain likely in two divisions in 24hrs

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” said a met office update.

Day temperature may rise by (1-3)°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Heat wave may sweep at places over the country, according to the BMD.

The country’s highest temperature 36.5°C was recorded in Baghabari of Rajshahi over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Tuesday while the lowest temperature 21.7°C was recorded in Tetulia of Panchagarh till 6am on Wednesday.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.