Eid-ul-Azha brings 10-day holiday this year

There were 9 consecutive days of holidays from March 28 to April 5 for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr

File image of Muslims offer prayers for Eid-ul-Azha at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Monday, June 17, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2025, 02:29 PM

A 10-day holiday has been declared on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha. The advisory council of the interim government has declared this holiday.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the advisory council at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The decision was announced on the verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam.

There were nine consecutive days of holidays from March 28 to April 5 for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. The government had previously declared five consecutive days of holidays on the occasion of Eid. There was an additional day of holiday declared by executive order.

