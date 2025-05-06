Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Advance train ticket sales for Eid-ul-Azha to begin on May 21

All tickets must be purchased online

People leaving Dhaka by train to celebrate Eid at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2025, 10:36 AM

Bangladesh Railway (BR) will start selling advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, from May 21 with tickets for May 31 journeys on the first day of sales.

This time, all tickets must be purchased online.

The decision to sell advance tickets was taken at a recent meeting chaired by BR Director General Md. Afzal Hossain at Railway Bhaban.

According to the schedule, tickets for June 1 to June 6 will be sold as follows:

  • May 22: Tickets for June 1
  • May 23: Tickets for June 2
  • May 24: Tickets for June 3
  • May 25: Tickets for June 4
  • May 26: Tickets for June 5
  • May 27: Tickets for June 6

Return tickets for post-Eid travel will go on sale from May 30:

  • May 30: Tickets for June 9
  • May 31: Tickets for June 10
  • June 1: Tickets for June 11
  • June 2: Tickets for June 12
  • June 3: Tickets for June 13
  • June 4: Tickets for June 14
  • June 5: Tickets for June 15

To ease smoother ticket purchases, sales for western zone trains will start at 8am while eastern zone tickets will be issued from 2pm.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated on June 7 or 8.

Topics:

Bangladesh RailwayEid-ul-AzhaAdvance Eid Train TicketEid travel
