Gold prices increased again

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has increased gold prices again, with the price of pure gold up by Tk2,310 per bhori, effective from Tuesday.

Masudur Rahman, chairman of Bajus's Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee, on Monday, in a notification, announced this.

Accordingly, on Monday, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Tk2,310 per bhori, setting the new rate at Tk1,71,286 per bhori.

In a press release, Bajus said that the price adjustment was made due to an increase in the value of pure hallmarked gold in the local market.

Considering the overall situation, the association determined the new gold prices.

According to the new rates, the price of gold per bhori (11.664 grams) in the Bangladesh market will be Tk1,71,286 for 22 carat, Tk1,63,494 for 21 carat, Tk1,40,143 for 18 carat, and Tk1,15,905 for gold processed using the traditional method.

Bajus also said that the government-mandated 5% VAT and the minimum making charge of 6% must be added to the price of gold.

The making charges may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.

Previously, Bajus had last adjusted the gold prices on Saturday, reducing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk3,570 to Tk1,68,976 per bhori.

The prices for 21-carat gold were set at Tk1,61,301 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk1,38,253 per bhori, and gold of the traditional method at Tk1,14,296 per bhori, effective from Sunday.

The latest move marks the 28th adjustment of gold prices in the country this year, with prices increasing 20 times and decreasing only eight times.

In 2024, gold prices were adjusted 62 times, with 35 increases and 27 decreases.

Despite the increase in gold prices, the price of silver remains unchanged in the domestic market.

The selling price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,811 per bhori. The prices for 21-carat silver are Tk2,683 per bhori, 18-carat silver at Tk2,298 per bhori, and silver of the traditional method at Tk1,726 per bhori.