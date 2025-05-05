Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gold prices increased again

This marks the 28th adjustment of gold prices this year

File image of gold jewellery Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 10:24 PM

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has increased gold prices again, with the price of pure gold up by Tk2,310 per bhori, effective from Tuesday.

Masudur Rahman, chairman of Bajus's Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee, on Monday, in a notification, announced this.

Accordingly, on Monday, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Tk2,310 per bhori, setting the new rate at Tk1,71,286 per bhori.

In a press release, Bajus said that the price adjustment was made due to an increase in the value of pure hallmarked gold in the local market.

Considering the overall situation, the association determined the new gold prices.

According to the new rates, the price of gold per bhori (11.664 grams) in the Bangladesh market will be Tk1,71,286 for 22 carat, Tk1,63,494 for 21 carat, Tk1,40,143 for 18 carat, and Tk1,15,905 for gold processed using the traditional method.

Bajus also said that the government-mandated 5% VAT and the minimum making charge of 6% must be added to the price of gold.

The making charges may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.

Previously, Bajus had last adjusted the gold prices on Saturday, reducing the price of 22-carat gold by Tk3,570 to Tk1,68,976 per bhori.

The prices for 21-carat gold were set at Tk1,61,301 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk1,38,253 per bhori, and gold of the traditional method at Tk1,14,296 per bhori, effective from Sunday.

The latest move marks the 28th adjustment of gold prices in the country this year, with prices increasing 20 times and decreasing only eight times.

In 2024, gold prices were adjusted 62 times, with 35 increases and 27 decreases.

Despite the increase in gold prices, the price of silver remains unchanged in the domestic market.

The selling price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,811 per bhori. The prices for 21-carat silver are Tk2,683 per bhori, 18-carat silver at Tk2,298 per bhori, and silver of the traditional method at Tk1,726 per bhori.

Topics:

GoldGold PriceBAJUS
Read More

Gold price slashed after three consecutive hikes since Saturday

Bangladesh’s gold price exceeds global market prediction

Gold price hits new record in Bangladesh

Gold prices hit record high in Bangladesh ahead of Eid

Jewellery shops see Eid sales decline amid soaring gold prices

Gold price sees slight decrease

Latest News

What are the key proposals of the Health Reform Commission?

Khaleda Zia leaves London for Dhaka in air ambulance

DNCC administrator calls for planting trees to reduce Dhaka’s temperature

Suspected Indian smuggler detained by BGB from Dhaka hospital

Kalabagan police station OC, 2 SIs suspended

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x