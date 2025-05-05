2013 Shapla Chattar massacre: Hefazat publishes list of 93 victims

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has published a preliminary list of 93 individuals killed during the law enforcement operation at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka's Motijheel on May 5, 2013.

Hefazat said that the list is subject to change following further verification.

“This list is not final. The number may increase or decrease. We are working on preparing the final list, which we hope to publish within this month,” said Maulana Mohiuddin Rabbani, central nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, during a press briefing on Sunday.

He said that senior leaders of the organization are holding regular meetings to finalize the list and to initiate legal proceedings.

The compilation of the final list is part of Hefazat’s efforts to file a murder case over the fatalities allegedly caused during the security forces’ operation at the rally.

On November 27, 2024, Hefazat filed a complaint with the prosecution wing of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 49 others of involvement in the incident.

A similar case had been filed on August 18, the same year, naming Hasina and 33 others in connection with alleged mass killings.

The crackdown followed a two-day rally organized by Hefazat-e-Islam on May 5-6, 2013, during which the group called for the enactment of a blasphemy law. In response, the government launched a coordinated operation involving the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Residents of the surrounding areas reported hearing gunfire during the night-time operation, which took place under a complete power outage. The exact number of casualties remains a subject of dispute.