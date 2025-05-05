25,428 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia for Hajj

A total of 25,428 individuals — including management personnel — have reached in Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj between April 29 and Sunday.

So far, two pilgrims have died during the pilgrimage.

The information was confirmed in the latest Hajj bulletin.

According to the bulletin, of the 25,428 pilgrims who have reached Saudi Arabia by Sunday and among them 4,564 travelled under government management and 20,864 under private arrangements.

A total of 62 flights have carried the pilgrims — 26 operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 20 by Saudi Arabian Airlines, and 16 by Flynas.

Biman transported 10,796 pilgrims, Saudia flew 7,866, and Flynas carried 6,766 pilgrims.

In total, 77,372 visas have been issued.

All government-managed pilgrims have received their visas, while 88% of privately managed pilgrims have completed the visa process.

The deadline for submitting the remaining visa applications ends at noon on Monday.