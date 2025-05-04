Rains, thunder showers with lightning likely in all divisions in next 24hrs

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Sunday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions,” said a met office update.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

The country’s highest temperature 36.6°C was recorded in Baghabari of Rajshahi over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Saturday while the lowest temperature 21.5°C was recorded in Dimla of Nilphamari till 6am on Sunday.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.