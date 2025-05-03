Saturday, May 03, 2025

Mamunul calls for action against Women's Reform Commission

  • Mamunul warned of protests if demands are not met
  • He urged release of jailed scholars accused of militancy
Thousands of leaders and activists of Hefazat-e Islam Bangladesh joined its grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, May 03, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu
Update : 03 May 2025, 05:07 PM

Maulana Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, has said that the Women's Affairs Reform Commission is controversial and the state must take action against it because it allegedly stands against the people's values.

He made these comments on Saturday at a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

hefazat

The rally was held to demand the cancellation of the "anti-Quran and anti-Sunnah" report by the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, the abolition of the commission itself, and the reinstatement of full trust and belief in Allah in the Constitution.

Mamunul Haque said: “In the name of women’s reform, Islam has been insulted. Hefazat always honors women. If needed, we will take to the streets again to ensure that the constitution reflects complete trust in Allah.” He also issued a stern warning against pluralism.

The Hefazat leader said: “If the cases filed against Islamic scholars during the previous fascist regimes are not withdrawn within the next two months, we will do whatever is necessary.”

hefazat

Mamunul Haque alleged that many Islamic scholars were imprisoned under false charges of militancy by the previous government. He demanded their immediate release. He also urged the country’s intelligence agencies to identify the unclaimed bodies of those who were killed by police during the Shapla Chattar incident.

He concluded by saying: “Islam and independence are inherently connected. Those who oppose Islam also oppose the country’s independence. Wherever they are seen, they must be resisted.”

Hefazat-e-IslamMamunul Haque
