Hefazat-e-Islam announces nationwide demonstrations on May 23

Hefazat-e-Islam will stage demonstrations across the country on May 23 to press home their various demands, including the cancellation of the report of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission.

Hefazat chief Muhibullah Babunagari came up with the announcement while addressing a grand rally organized by Hefazat-e-Islam at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

Earlier, Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, nayeb-e-ameer of the party, read out their 12-point demand, including the cancellation of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission formed by the interim government.

Addressing the rally, the Hefazat leaders urged the government not to allow any anti-Qur’an and anti-Sunnah policies to be implemented in a country where 90% of the population is Muslim.

They called upon the interim government to immediately cancel the report of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission.

They also demanded justice for the alleged mass killing that took place at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel during the Awami League’s tenure in 2013.

Speakers at the rally said Hefazat-e-Islam is prepared to sacrifice lives to protect the sovereignty and independence of Bangladesh, but will not tolerate any actions that go against the Qur’an and Sunnah.

They questioned why no investigation commission has been formed to probe the alleged killings at the Shapla Chattar rally, while commissions were formed for the BDR mutiny and the July movement.

They said that while political cases against members of various political parties have been withdrawn, cases filed during the tenure of what they termed the “fascist” Sheikh Hasina regime against Hefazat leaders and activists remain unresolved.

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of all such cases.

Hefazat leaders also urged the government to play an active role in ending what they called “Muslim genocide and oppression” in Palestine and India.

Thousands of leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam gathered at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka to attend their pre-announced grand rally, to press home their five-point demand, including the withdrawal of cases filed against their leaders and activists immediately

The rally began around 9am and ended at 1pm. Earlier, the Hefazat activists brought out a procession in the Baitul Mukarram area of the capital and chanted various slogans.

They also urged people to join the program in support of Islam and justice.

Law enforcement agencies have taken special measures to ensure security surrounding the event.

Members of various security forces, including plainclothes and uniformed police, have been stationed at key points across the city since early morning.