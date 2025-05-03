Bangladesh caught in gambling wave

A rising number of people across Bangladesh — from university students to auto-rickshaw drivers, and even schoolchildren — are increasingly engaging in online and informal betting, viewing it as a shortcut to a financial success.

Despite legal prohibitions and growing social concern, gambling is quietly evolving into a mainstream activity, especially among those desperate for economic mobility.

Online betting, although banned under the Public Gambling Act of 1867, has grown significantly in recent years, taking advantage of gaps in enforcement and widespread digital access.

Millions change hands daily

According to reports, online gambling-related transactions in Bangladesh range from Tk3 crore to Tk5 crore daily through banking channels alone.

This figure excludes large sums moved through cash and mobile wallets, suggesting the real amount could be much higher.

A report from Glory Casino Bangladesh projected that the country's online gambling market would reach $62 million by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% between 2020 and 2026.

Driven by desperation

High unemployment, limited economic opportunities and the appeal of instant wealth are fuelling the betting boom.

Smartphones and affordable internet have made online betting platforms easily accessible — even to teenagers.

“It’s like a shortcut to success,” said Naim, a 22-year-old university dropout from Narayanganj.

“I don’t want to work for 10,000 taka a month when I can earn that in one night if I’m lucky," he said.

The trend cuts across age groups.

Rafiq, a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Dhaka and father of two, said, “My income isn’t enough to support my family. I started placing small bets with friends. Sometimes I win, most times I lose. But I keep hoping.”

Psychological toll and youth involvement

Mental health professionals warn that betting addiction is becoming a silent epidemic.

“Betting creates an illusion of control and quick wealth, but it often leads to addiction, debt, and broken families,” said Dr Samira Hossain, a clinical psychologist in Dhaka.

“What’s worse is that underage individuals are getting involved without any regulation,” she said.

A 16-year-old secondary school student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Everyone in my class knows about betting apps. We talk about odds more than our lessons sometimes. It’s addictive, but it feels exciting.”

A legal grey zone

Despite the legal ban, illegal online platforms continue to flourish using international servers and aggressive social media promotion. Law enforcement agencies admit that regulation is proving increasingly difficult.

Over 2,600 gambling websites have been blocked, and steps are being taken to restrict access to related mobile applications.

The government is currently coordinating with the Department of Telecom, National Telecom Monitoring Centre, Computer Council, BTRC, and the Cyber Security Agency to address the issue in a more integrated manner.

Broader economic impacts

Illegal betting is not just a social threat — it poses significant economic risks.

Authorities have revealed that a large share of funds from online gambling operations is being siphoned abroad. In one case, a criminal group reportedly laundered Tk200 crore through gambling-related channels.

Other financial consequences include:

Capital flight: Significant amounts of money leave the country via illegal means such as cryptocurrency and unregulated payment apps, weakening foreign currency reserves and disrupting the financial system.

Drain on household Savings: Families, particularly from low- and middle-income backgrounds, are losing vital savings to gambling. This reduces expenditure on essentials and long-term investments.

Crime and fraud: There is a noticeable rise in scams, fraud, and money laundering linked to betting. People often borrow or steal money to place bets, leading to an uptick in crime and social unrest.

Shadow economy: As most of the betting takes place via offshore platforms, it does not contribute to the formal economy. There is no tax revenue, no regulated employment, and a growing informal economy.

Mental Health and Productivity: Betting addiction is leading to anxiety, depression, and even suicides. It also results in productivity loss among the youth, fuelling dependence on social safety nets.

Calls for urgent action

Social experts and citizens are calling for a national-level intervention.

“This isn’t just a legal issue — it’s a social one,” said Farzana Alam, an NGO worker.

“We need to offer real opportunities to young people, or they’ll keep chasing fantasies online,” she said.

Citizens have also urged the government to crack down harder on illegal betting platforms, tighten control over mobile financial services (MFS) and online transactions, and introduce public awareness campaigns to educate the youth about gambling risks.

As the line between entertainment and desperation blurs, Bangladesh faces a troubling paradox — a generation gambling on hope, while the nation gambles on its future.