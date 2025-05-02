Rains likely with lightning in three divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in three divisions, including Chittagong of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Friday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” said a met office update.

Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

The country’s highest temperature 35.8°C as recorded in Jessore over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Thursday while the lowest temperature 20.5°C was recorded in Rajarhat of Kurigram till 6am on Friday.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.