May Day in Bangladesh: Celebration for some, survival for millions

While the world observes International Workers’ Day with speeches, processions, and pledges of solidarity, millions of workers across Bangladesh mark the day not with rest, but with relentless struggle in pursuit of their daily bread.

May Day, internationally recognized as International Workers’ Day, is observed every year on May 1 to honour the struggles and achievements of workers.

In Bangladesh, it is a national holiday marked by political speeches, symbolic rallies, and public events. However, for the majority of labourers—especially those in low-income and informal sectors—the day brings little to no tangible benefit or recognition.

From the early hours of the morning, rickshaw pullers, day labourers, garment workers, street vendors, and construction workers flood the streets and job sites—not to celebrate, but to survive.

Despite the symbolic importance of May Day as a day of rest and rights for labourers, many in the informal sector say they simply cannot afford to stop working.

“I know it's Labour Day, but if I don’t drive my rickshaw today, my family won’t eat,” said Shafiq, a rickshaw puller in Dhaka’s Mirpur area. “There’s no holiday for the poor.”

In industrial zones like Ashulia and Narayanganj, several small garment factories remained open. Workers reported being asked to show up or risk losing pay—or worse, their jobs.

Labour rights organisations argue that such practices highlight the persistent gap between labour laws and their enforcement.

Despite notable progress in the labour sector, including wage reforms and increased unionisation, informal workers—who make up over 85% of Bangladesh’s total labour force—remain excluded from many basic protections and benefits.

“May Day should remind us of the dignity of work and the rights of workers,” said Shirin Akhter, a labour rights activist. “But for many in Bangladesh, it remains just another day of toil under economic pressure.”

As rallies and official programs took place in urban centres, these silent labourers underscored the stark divide between the ideals of May Day and the harsh realities on the ground.

While Bangladesh joins the global observance of International Workers’ Day, the contrast between celebration and survival remains glaring.

Official ceremonies may honour the contributions of the working class, but the daily grind continues for millions who have no choice but to work, even on this symbolic day.

From rickshaw pullers in Dhaka to tea garden workers in Sylhet, day labourers, construction workers, and domestic workers carry on as usual—highlighting a hard truth: for them, a holiday is a luxury they cannot afford.

“I’ve heard of May Day, but hunger doesn’t take holidays,” said Rahima Begum, a domestic worker in the capital’s Mohammadpur area. “If I don’t go to work, I don’t get paid. It’s that simple.”

More work than words

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country’s labour force exceeds 70 million, with around 85.1% employed in the informal sector.

These workers typically lack formal contracts, social security, health benefits, or union representation—leaving them vulnerable to exploitation and economic instability.

While labour laws have seen improvements, enforcement remains weak.

A 2024 report by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) revealed that only 11% of informal workers are aware of their basic rights, and fewer than 3% belong to any labour association or trade union.

Garment workers still struggle

In the ready-made garment (RMG) sector—Bangladesh’s largest export industry—conditions have improved since the 2013 Rana Plaza tragedy. Yet, many workers still face low wages and job insecurity.

“I earn Tk12,500 a month. Rent, food—everything is expensive now,” said Rina Akter, a sewing operator in Gazipur. “Even if it’s May Day, missing a day costs me Tk500. That’s food for two days.”

The Minimum Wage Board revised the garment sector’s minimum wage in December 2023, raising it by 56%. However, labour groups argue that it still falls short of what can be considered a living wage.

Hope and hypocrisy

As government officials and trade unions laid wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar and hosted discussions on labour rights, critics argue much of the observance remains symbolic.

“May Day shouldn't be just about speeches and banners,” said Nazrul Islam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies.

“We must use this day to push for genuine reforms—such as social protection for informal workers, stronger labour inspections, and a universal minimum wage policy,” he added.

Until such reforms are realized, May Day will remain more a reminder of inequality than a celebration of labour rights—especially for those who keep the country running from the shadows.

“Every year, we see rallies by trade unions and speeches from leaders, but nothing changes for us,” said Rehana Begum, a garment worker in Gazipur. “We still work overtime without proper pay, and we don’t have the strength to protest.”

Experts cite a lack of awareness among workers and weak union representation as major contributors to this disconnect.

“Many labourers, especially in the informal sector, are not aware of their rights. May Day is symbolic, but without real empowerment, it becomes just another date on the calendar,” said labour rights activist Mahmud Hasan.