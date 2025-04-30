Historic May Day to be observed on Thursday

The historic May Day will be observed on Thursday in the country and elsewhere across the world in a befitting manner.

The theme of the day for this is "Workers and owners united; Lets rebuild this country anew."

The day is being observed across the globe since 1886 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on May 1, 1886 and the following days.

The day is celebrated with due dignity in Bangladesh and all over the world as a day to realize the rights of working people.

All media outlets will publish various articles and broadcast programs highlighting the importance of the day.

May Day is a national holiday in about 80 countries around the world, including Bangladesh. It is celebrated privately in many more countries.

The international recognition of the day has brought about a huge change among the working class around the world. The significance and impact of this day on the relationship between employers and workers is far-reaching. As a result, the daily working time of workers has reduced to eight hours.

Workers all over the world started getting the due status of their labor. They succeeded in realizing their rights. A new chapter of social change was added to the history of the world. As a result of the revolutionary changes that began in the lives of working people around the world through May Day, social class discrimination gradually started disappearing.

However, although class discrimination is not completely gone yet, the sacrifice of May Day has largely freed the oppressed working people from the chains of subjugation.

Meanwhile, the current interim government formed the Labor Reform Commission to formulate necessary reform proposals to protect labor rights and ensure welfare.

On November 17, a 10-member Labor Reform Commission was formed with Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS), as its chief. The commission exchanged views with stakeholders and various organizations and institutions on labor issues and submitted a report with recommendations.

The Labour Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on April 21.