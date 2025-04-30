CA Yunus: Talent, toil of workers, owners lead to progress in every sector

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the talent and hard work of workers and owners remain behind the progress of each sector in the country including garment, agriculture, industry, construction, transportation and technology.

He said this in a message on the eve of the May Day 2025 and the National Occupational Health and Safety Day.

To rebuild this country, all must strengthen the atmosphere of unity, mutual respect and trust, said Dr Yunus.

If the trend of unity and cooperation continues, then building a new discrimination-free Bangladesh, dreamt by students, workers and people in the July-August movement, will not remain a mere dream but a reality, he said.

"This year, along with the May Day, we are simultaneously observing the National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2025," the CA said.

"We are committed to ensuring fair recognition and social protection of workers," he added.

Ensuring a safe and healthy working environment is not only the right of workers, but it is also one of the conditions for the development of industry and the economy, Dr Yunus said.

At the same time, the improvement of the living standards and welfare of workers is reflected in the entire industrial sector and the country's economy, he said.

The chief adviser believed that the country's progress will be further accelerated with the partnership of workers and employers in the development journey of Bangladesh.

He wished the overall success of all the programs undertaken on the occasion of the May Day 2025 and the National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2025.

The historic May Day will be observed on Thursday in the country and elsewhere across the world in a befitting manner.

The theme of the day for this is “Workers and owners united; Let’s rebuild this country anew.”

The day is being observed across the globe since 1886, commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Hay Market, Chicago, in the US for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on May 1, 1886 and the following days.

The day is celebrated with due dignity in Bangladesh and all over the world as a day to realize the rights of working people.