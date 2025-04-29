Meghna Alam released on bail

Model Meghna Alam has been released on bail after 19 days in jail in a case filed on charges of extortion and fraud.

She was released from Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur at around 6:30pm on Tuesday, confirmed Senior Jail Superintendent Kawalin Nahar.

On the night of April 9, detectives from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Meghna Alam at her residence in Bashundhara, Dhaka.

Following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, on the night of April 10, the court ordered her to be detained for 30 days under the Special Powers Act.

Since then, she had been in prison.

However, her arrest without any clear reason sparked discussions and criticism.

Later, on April 15, a case was filed against her on charges of extortion and fraud.

Meghna Alam and a previously known businessman, Md Dewan Samir, were shown arrested in that case.

The case accused Meghna, Samir, and unnamed individuals of demanding $5 million from a diplomat.

On April 17, the court approved the plea to show Meghna arrested in this case.

On Monday, a bail petition was submitted to the court on Meghna Alam’s behalf. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted her bail.

According to jail sources, Meghna was sent to Kashimpur Women's Central Jail in Gazipur on April 10 under a 30-day detention order issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. She remained in that jail until her release.

Later, the ministry withdrew the detention order, and she secured bail in another case filed with Dhanmondi police station.

As a result, she was released, according to the jail sources.

Her lawyer, Tahmim Mohima Badhon, said: “The bail documents reached the jail in the afternoon. She walked out of the jail around 6:30 in the evening. Her father and other relatives were present there.”